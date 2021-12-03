10 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (1)