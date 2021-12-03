Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 E at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search