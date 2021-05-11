Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1908 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,773,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1908 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3909 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
