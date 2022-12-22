Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,410,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1908 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2184 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

