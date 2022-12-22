Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,410,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1908 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2184 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
