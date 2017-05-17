Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,750,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1907 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 14. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
