10 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)