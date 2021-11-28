Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,206,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
