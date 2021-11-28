Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,206,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Heritage - October 20, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Heritage - June 4, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2007
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

