Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1907 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,813,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
