Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,971,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1907 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31695 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 206. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

