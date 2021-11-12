Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,971,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1907 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31695 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 206. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
