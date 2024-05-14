Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1906 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1906 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1906 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,042,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1906 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3907 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

