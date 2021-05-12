10 Pfennig 1906 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1906 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (2)