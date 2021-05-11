Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,189,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1906 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

