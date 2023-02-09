Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,470,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3041 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
