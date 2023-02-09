Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,470,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3041 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

