Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1905 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1905 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1905 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,430,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search