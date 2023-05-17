Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 642,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3903 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

