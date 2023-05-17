Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 642,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3903 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
