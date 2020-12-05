Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1905 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1905 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1905 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,310,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7723 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction London Coins - December 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

