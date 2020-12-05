10 Pfennig 1905 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7723 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

