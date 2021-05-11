Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1905 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1905 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1905 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 980,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4046 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 E at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

