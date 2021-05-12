Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1905 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1905 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1905 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,846,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7722 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

