10 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) CAMEO (5) Service PCGS (5)