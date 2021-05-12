Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,650,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Germany 10 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search