Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,650,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
