10 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 457,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
