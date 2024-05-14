Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1904 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1904 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1904 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 753,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4045 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

