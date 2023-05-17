Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 559,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 130. Bidding took place July 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 E at auction CNG - July 24, 2012
Seller CNG
Date July 24, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search