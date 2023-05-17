10 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 130. Bidding took place July 24, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (3)