Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,056,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
