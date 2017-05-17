Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,056,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
