10 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1)