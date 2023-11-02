Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,189,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Where to sell?
