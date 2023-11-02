Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,189,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1904 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1904 A at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

