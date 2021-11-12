Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1903 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 816,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4422 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 2, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
