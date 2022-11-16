Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 988,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3896 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 E at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 E at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 E at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

