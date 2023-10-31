10 Pfennig 1903 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4044 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

