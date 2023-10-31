Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1903 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1903 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1903 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4044 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 D at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

