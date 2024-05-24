Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,131,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

