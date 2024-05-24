Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,131,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
