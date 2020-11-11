Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 815,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (6)
- Künker (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
