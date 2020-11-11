10 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (8)