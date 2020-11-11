Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 815,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

