Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1902 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1902 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1902 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • London Coins (6)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction London Coins - December 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 G at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

