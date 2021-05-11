Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1902 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
