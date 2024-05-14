Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,003,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

