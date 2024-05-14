Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,003,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search