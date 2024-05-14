10 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (1)