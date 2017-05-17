Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
