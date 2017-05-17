Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

