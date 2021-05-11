Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,878,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7717 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (5)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
