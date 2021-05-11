10 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1902 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7717 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (7) AU (2)