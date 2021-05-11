10 Pfennig 1901 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1901 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7715 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2)