10 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1901 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4)