Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,594,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1901 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1901 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1901 F at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1901 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1901 F at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1901 F at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search