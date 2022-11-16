Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,594,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1901 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
