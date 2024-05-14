10 Pfennig 1901 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1901 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2353 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

