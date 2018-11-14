Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1901 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,259,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1901 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 78. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
