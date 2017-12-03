Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1900 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1900 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1900 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,239,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1900 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • London Coins (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 G at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

