10 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72460 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

