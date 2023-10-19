Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72460 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

