10 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,490,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72460 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
