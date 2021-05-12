10 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1900 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3)