Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,694,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1900 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.

  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 D at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 D at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 D at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1900 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

