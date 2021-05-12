Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,694,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1900 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
