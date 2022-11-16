Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1899 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,635,000
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1899 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
