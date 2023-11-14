Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1899 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1899 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1899 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,175,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1899 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3889 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Pfennig 1899 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

