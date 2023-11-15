Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1898 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,635,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1898 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3888 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
