Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 480,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1898 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search