10 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 480,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1898 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
