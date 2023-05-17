10 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1898 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (1)