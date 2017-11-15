Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1898 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1898 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1898 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,007,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1898 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1898 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search