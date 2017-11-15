10 Pfennig 1898 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1898 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)