Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,833,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

