Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,020,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1897 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

