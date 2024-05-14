Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,020,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1897
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1897 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
