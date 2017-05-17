10 Pfennig 1896 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1896 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2408 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)