Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1896 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Zöttl (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
826 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

