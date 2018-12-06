Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,996,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1896 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

