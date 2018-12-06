10 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1896 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)