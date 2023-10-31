Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 260,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1894 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1707 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
