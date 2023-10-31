Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 260,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1894
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1894 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Künker (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1707 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
