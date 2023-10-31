10 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1894 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (7) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF66 (2) Service PCGS (3)